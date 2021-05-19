U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $62.29

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $62.29 and last traded at $62.17, with a volume of 232640 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.91.

A number of analysts recently commented on USB shares. Barclays lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $90.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.35 and a 200-day moving average of $50.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 35,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total value of $2,149,324.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,264.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 287,153 shares of company stock valued at $16,468,384. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

