U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target Raised to $61.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its target price hoisted by Compass Point from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on USB. Stephens increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.22.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of USB opened at $60.85 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $31.81 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.05. The stock has a market cap of $90.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 19,149 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $1,131,897.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,179,287.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,153 shares of company stock worth $16,468,384 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 6 Meridian bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $3,221,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 337.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 46,532 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 28.3% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,659,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,773,000 after purchasing an additional 366,435 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 6.9% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 197,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 63,419 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.