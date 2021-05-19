Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.445 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

Tyson Foods has increased its dividend payment by 74.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Tyson Foods has a payout ratio of 30.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Tyson Foods to earn $6.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

NYSE:TSN opened at $79.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $55.28 and a twelve month high of $81.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,338. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSN. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.75.

Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

