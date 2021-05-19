Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of Tyler Technologies worth $16,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TYL. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 86,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,745,000 after acquiring an additional 11,024 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total value of $3,076,399.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,767 shares in the company, valued at $31,313,365.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 7,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.91, for a total value of $3,660,133.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 145,087 shares in the company, valued at $68,468,006.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,441 shares of company stock worth $22,040,726. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $396.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.16, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.58 and a 12-month high of $479.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $427.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $429.30.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.70 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TYL shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JMP Securities raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Northcoast Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $434.67.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

