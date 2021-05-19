Tyler Loy Sells 4,644 Shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Stock

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) CFO Tyler Loy sold 4,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $50,201.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,224.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tyler Loy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Tyler Loy sold 5,922 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $66,504.06.

NASDAQ STKS opened at $11.37 on Wednesday. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $342.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.43.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STKS shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality during the first quarter worth $97,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality in the first quarter worth $150,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality in the first quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

About The ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

