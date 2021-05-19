Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,068 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 302.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 9,928 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,459 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,382 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,035,059 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 143,786 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,815 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 12,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TKC opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $6.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.16.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.1212 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice, data, and video communication solutions to its individual and corporate customers; and broadband services.

