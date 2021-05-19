Tudor Pickering Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP)

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$7.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Whitecap Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.10.

TSE:WCP opened at C$5.86 on Monday. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of C$1.82 and a 12 month high of C$6.82. The firm has a market cap of C$3.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.97.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.76. The firm had revenue of C$238.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$240.30 million. Research analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 0.6000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Gregory Scott Fletcher purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 126,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$679,587.37. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,413,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,940,406.84. Insiders have acquired 16,000 shares of company stock worth $94,740 in the last quarter.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

