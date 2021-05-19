TS Innovation Acquisitions (NASDAQ:TSIA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of TS Innovation Acquisitions (NASDAQ:TSIA) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of TS Innovation Acquisitions stock opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.35. TS Innovation Acquisitions has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $19.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TS Innovation Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in TS Innovation Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at $88,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in TS Innovation Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TS Innovation Acquisitions during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TS Innovation Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000.

TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying businesses in the real estate industry.

