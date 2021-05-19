Truist Securities Increases Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target to $150.00

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its price objective upped by analysts at Truist Securities from $137.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 3.27% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $149.08 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.92.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $145.25 on Monday. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $85.39 and a 1 year high of $149.43. The firm has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.72.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total transaction of $125,663.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,219 shares in the company, valued at $762,600.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $7,430,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,663.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,941 shares of company stock valued at $20,517,645. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $690,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $3,473,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 18.0% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 203,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,028,000 after purchasing an additional 31,049 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 88.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 20,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

