Truist Securiti Comments on Hostess Brands, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hostess Brands in a research report issued on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hostess Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 0.75. Hostess Brands has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $265.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 2,094.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 875.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

