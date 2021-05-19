Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Hits New 12-Month High at $62.15

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $62.15 and last traded at $62.06, with a volume of 246897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.64.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.25. The company has a market cap of $82.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

In other news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,841.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,997 shares of company stock worth $1,223,463 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Truist Financial by 890.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 274.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 142.3% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

