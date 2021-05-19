TrueFeedBack (TFBX) Price Hits $0.0033 on Top Exchanges

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded 37.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. In the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded down 45.7% against the dollar. One TrueFeedBack coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFeedBack has a total market capitalization of $7.67 million and approximately $210,593.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TrueFeedBack Coin Profile

TrueFeedBack (TFBX) is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain . TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com . TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

Buying and Selling TrueFeedBack

