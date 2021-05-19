TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Director Robert Buce Sells 6,000 Shares

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Director Robert Buce sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $28,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 146,442 shares in the company, valued at $683,884.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Robert Buce also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Robert Buce sold 12,000 shares of TrueCar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $54,000.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Robert Buce sold 12,000 shares of TrueCar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $58,080.00.

TRUE stock opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. TrueCar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $6.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.44 million, a P/E ratio of -27.41 and a beta of 1.38.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). TrueCar had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on TRUE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of TrueCar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Benchmark upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TrueCar in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in TrueCar by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in TrueCar by 0.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 399,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in TrueCar by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in TrueCar by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in TrueCar by 39.7% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

