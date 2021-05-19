Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.43.

TGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGI. Ethic Inc. grew its position in Triumph Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 11,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 115.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 11.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TGI opened at $16.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.51. The company has a market cap of $906.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 3.23. Triumph Group has a 12-month low of $4.99 and a 12-month high of $19.39.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.