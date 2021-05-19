Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,555,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,617,000 after acquiring an additional 228,067 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,921,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 194.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 588,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,577,000 after acquiring an additional 388,455 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Triumph Bancorp by 1,230.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 295,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,862,000 after purchasing an additional 273,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,279,000. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TBK shares. Raymond James raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.13.

NASDAQ TBK opened at $81.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 1.17. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.26 and a fifty-two week high of $97.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.41. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 13.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 24,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,215,583.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,871,708.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

