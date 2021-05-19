Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) PT Raised to $50.00 at Mizuho

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Mizuho from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $39.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Trip.com Group has a twelve month low of $23.53 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The company has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.04 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.21 and its 200 day moving average is $36.10.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Trip.com Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Trip.com Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,922,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,636,000 after buying an additional 7,597,777 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Trip.com Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,360,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,158,000 after buying an additional 3,331,750 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Trip.com Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,924,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,787,000 after buying an additional 698,027 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Trip.com Group by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,526,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,154,000 after buying an additional 2,978,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Trip.com Group by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,362,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,285,000 after buying an additional 2,473,515 shares in the last quarter.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

