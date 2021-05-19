TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Sells $923,363.90 in Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total transaction of $923,363.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,724 shares in the company, valued at $18,261,804.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Burton M. Goldfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 22nd, Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $982,277.20.

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $78.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.56. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.12 and a 52 week high of $87.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.46 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 53.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TNET. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 32,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

