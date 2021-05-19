Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.30

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.30 and last traded at C$3.18, with a volume of 24847 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.25.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals to C$3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of Trilogy Metals in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$467.51 million and a P/E ratio of -27.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 13.77 and a quick ratio of 13.77.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.02). Sell-side analysts predict that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile (TSE:TMQ)

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

