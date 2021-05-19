Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity to Hold

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from $0.25 to $0.20 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.22.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TREVF opened at $0.22 on Monday. Trevali Mining has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.16.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.