Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 261 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Chemed were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Chemed in the fourth quarter worth $1,784,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Chemed by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Chemed by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Chemed by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Chemed by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $487.02 on Wednesday. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $417.41 and a 1-year high of $560.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $474.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $489.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $527.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.96 million. On average, analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.75%.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.37, for a total transaction of $1,432,110.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,069,052.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

