Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 1,345 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% in the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $268.59 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $164.97 and a 52-week high of $277.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.36.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

