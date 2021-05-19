Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $2.12 Million Position in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its holdings in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in CoreLogic were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CLGX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CoreLogic by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 62,013 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoreLogic by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,288,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of CoreLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CoreLogic alerts:

Shares of CoreLogic stock opened at $79.52 on Wednesday. CoreLogic, Inc. has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $90.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $422.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.52 million. CoreLogic had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.13.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.