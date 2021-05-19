Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stock Holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,873,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Everbridge by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,129,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,562,000 after purchasing an additional 444,788 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,317,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in Everbridge by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,766,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,388,000 after purchasing an additional 185,953 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its position in Everbridge by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 479,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,478,000 after purchasing an additional 139,665 shares during the period.

Get Everbridge alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Everbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.30.

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $115.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $178.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.32 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.35.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 32.43%. The firm had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 5,964 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.46, for a total transaction of $956,983.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,089.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 22,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,398 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.