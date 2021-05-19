Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 190 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 6.3% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 2.9% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 58,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $4,983,189.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,685 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,242.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malaika Myers sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $176,200.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,132 shares of company stock worth $8,153,443. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:H opened at $77.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of -41.41 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.16 and a 200 day moving average of $76.61. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $45.62 and a 1-year high of $92.21.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($2.24). The firm had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.55 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on H shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $46.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.67.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

