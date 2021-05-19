Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 1,750 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 284.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBLU stock opened at $20.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.01.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JBLU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

In other news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 3,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $62,290.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $100,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,513.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,043 shares of company stock worth $284,446 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

