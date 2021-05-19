Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 4,210 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 11.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Colfax were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,337,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,336,000 after acquiring an additional 154,193 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,543,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,498,000 after acquiring an additional 27,092 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of Colfax by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,046,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,491,000 after purchasing an additional 314,849 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Colfax by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,685,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,687,000 after purchasing an additional 11,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Colfax by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,708,000 after purchasing an additional 638,767 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 2,007 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $92,342.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,629.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 1,850 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $85,118.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,517.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 265,201 shares of company stock valued at $11,598,792. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CFX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.45.

Shares of NYSE:CFX opened at $43.60 on Wednesday. Colfax Co. has a one year low of $24.70 and a one year high of $50.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.03 and a 200-day moving average of $40.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -872.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $879.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.42 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

