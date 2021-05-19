Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Price Target Cut to $48.00

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $51.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 161.58% from the company’s current price.

TVTX has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $18.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.71. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 0.77. Travere Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $33.09. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.40). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a negative return on equity of 29.27%. The firm had revenue of $47.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.99 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, SVP William E. Rote sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $70,025.00. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 17,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $486,428.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 206,667 shares in the company, valued at $5,670,942.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,227 shares of company stock worth $818,754 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $4,667,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,608,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,155,000 after buying an additional 987,126 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,052,000. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,614,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,561 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,187,000.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

