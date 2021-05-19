TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Given New $660.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $663.00 to $660.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TDG. Vertical Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransDigm Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $611.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet downgraded TransDigm Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $661.20.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $590.51 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $359.17 and a 12 month high of $633.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $604.37 and a 200-day moving average of $590.88. The company has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.91, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.13, for a total transaction of $7,154,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total value of $9,023,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,918,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,900 shares of company stock valued at $35,489,431. Corporate insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 557.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

