Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,451 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,564% compared to the typical volume of 92 call options.

Shares of Legend Biotech stock opened at $35.30 on Wednesday. Legend Biotech has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $43.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.14.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 543.73% and a negative return on equity of 205.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Legend Biotech will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Legend Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $7,577,000. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $1,768,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 340.7% in the 4th quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 198,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 153,312 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,419,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 137.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 321,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,050,000 after buying an additional 186,031 shares in the last quarter. 18.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

