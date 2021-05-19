Traders Buy High Volume of Discover Financial Services Call Options (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 13,005 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,058% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,123 call options.

In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $443,469.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,810.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $1,059,811.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,042 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,564.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 121.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,797,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,226,724 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,545,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,697,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,465 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 257.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,144,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,576,000 after purchasing an additional 823,939 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,327,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,930,889,000 after purchasing an additional 807,307 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.13.

NYSE DFS opened at $115.23 on Wednesday. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $121.43. The stock has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

