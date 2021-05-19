TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $68.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 54.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TPIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.67.

Shares of TPI Composites stock opened at $44.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -57.27 and a beta of 1.67. TPI Composites has a 12-month low of $19.82 and a 12-month high of $81.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.02.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $404.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.90 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TPI Composites will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TPI Composites news, CFO Bryan Robert Schumaker sold 52,614 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $2,664,899.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,719,094.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William E. Siwek sold 2,130 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $94,593.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,773,009.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,859 shares of company stock valued at $10,330,674 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 251.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

