Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Price Target Lowered to C$4.75 at Stifel Nicolaus

Posted by on May 19th, 2021 // Comments off

Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.50 to C$4.75 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TOTZF opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. Total Energy Services has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $3.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average is $2.71.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.