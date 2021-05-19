Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Price Target Lowered to C$4.75 at Stifel Nicolaus

Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.50 to C$4.75 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TOTZF opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. Total Energy Services has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $3.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average is $2.71.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

