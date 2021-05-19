Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,439,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,925,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263,184 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth $194,467,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hologic by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,838,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,517,655,000 after acquiring an additional 808,123 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Hologic by 48.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,855,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $138,028,000 after acquiring an additional 609,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Hologic by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,323,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $169,200,000 after acquiring an additional 594,505 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $62.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.48. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.19 and a 1 year high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $260,145.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,377.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

