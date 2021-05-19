Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 76,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 39,126 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 8,518 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 49,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after buying an additional 24,105 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 539.2% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 8,093 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock opened at $81.19 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $51.22 and a 1-year high of $83.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.78 and its 200 day moving average is $71.46.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

