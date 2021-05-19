Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 116 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 5.0% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 20,765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 272,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $94,989,000 after purchasing an additional 11,756 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 68,410 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,809,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $312.03 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.03 and a 1 year high of $399.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of 73.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LULU shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.94.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

