Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in Z. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $445,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Zillow Group by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on Z shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.25.

Shares of Z opened at $109.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.34 and its 200 day moving average is $134.15. The company has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of -56.01 and a beta of 1.14. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.91 and a 12-month high of $208.11. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,734 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.66, for a total value of $504,860.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,774,252.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 5,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.38, for a total value of $631,900.00. Insiders have sold a total of 504,575 shares of company stock valued at $74,132,379 in the last 90 days. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.