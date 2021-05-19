Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:TTP)

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.
TTP opened at $22.86 on Wednesday. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.10 and a 200 day moving average of $18.55.
About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund
Featured Article: What is a back-end load?
Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.