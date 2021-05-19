Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

TEAF opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.68. Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $15.01.

About Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

