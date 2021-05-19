Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.
TEAF opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.68. Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $15.01.
About Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund
Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?
Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.