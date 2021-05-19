TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 8,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 54,828 shares.The stock last traded at $9.10 and had previously closed at $9.09.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded TORM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Get TORM alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.08. The stock has a market cap of $684.03 million, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of -363.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. TORM had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 14.72%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TORM during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,872,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in TORM by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 53,812,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,058,000 after buying an additional 466,552 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in TORM in the first quarter worth approximately $2,583,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in shares of TORM during the 1st quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TORM during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TORM Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMD)

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel. As of March 1, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 80 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.