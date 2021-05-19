TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Sees Large Volume Increase

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 8,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 54,828 shares.The stock last traded at $9.10 and had previously closed at $9.09.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of TORM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Get TORM alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $684.03 million, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of -363.30.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. TORM had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 14.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRMD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of TORM during the 4th quarter valued at $5,872,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in TORM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its stake in TORM by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 53,812,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,058,000 after buying an additional 466,552 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in TORM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in TORM during the first quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

About TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD)

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel. As of March 1, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 80 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.