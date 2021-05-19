TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) Shares Down 3.3%

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) dropped 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$3.10 and last traded at C$3.21. Approximately 2,108,072 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,076,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.32.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55. The company has a market cap of C$714.58 million and a PE ratio of -0.72.

About TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG)

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

