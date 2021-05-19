Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Price Target Increased to GBX 100 by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) had its price objective increased by Peel Hunt from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 100 ($1.31) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their target price on shares of Topps Tiles from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 110 ($1.44) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of TPT stock opened at GBX 73.60 ($0.96) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 918.86, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of £144.58 million and a P/E ratio of -17.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 70.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 61.60. Topps Tiles has a one year low of GBX 36.40 ($0.48) and a one year high of GBX 76.40 ($1.00).

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles, under floor heating products, wet room tools, and hand tools and accessories, as well as fixing and finishing products, including adhesives and primers, grouts, silicone, trims, doorbars, and matting and leveling products.

