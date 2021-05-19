Tolga Tarhan Sells 30,705 Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Stock

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) CTO Tolga Tarhan sold 30,705 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $559,752.15. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 76,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,016.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
RXT opened at $19.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.04.
Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Rackspace Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rackspace Technology Company Profile
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
