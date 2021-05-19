Tolga Tarhan Sells 30,705 Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Stock

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) CTO Tolga Tarhan sold 30,705 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $559,752.15. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 76,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,016.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

RXT opened at $19.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.04.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Rackspace Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.