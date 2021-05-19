Todd Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Todd Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 694,949 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 94,495 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $22,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of HP by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,313 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of HP by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,259 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of HP by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,562 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

HPQ traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,513,055. HP Inc. has a one year low of $14.86 and a one year high of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.17.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. Analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HPQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.37.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

