Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 532,343 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Todd Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 972,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 532,343 shares during the period. ON Semiconductor comprises 1.0% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $40,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,803,000. Swedbank bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,360,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 274.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,375,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206,484 shares in the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,860,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 416.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,323,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $2,798,245.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,583.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $39,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,257,856.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,413 shares of company stock worth $4,803,608 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.17. 27,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,102,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.40. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $44.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.88, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.01.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised ON Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America raised ON Semiconductor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson set a $3.75 price target on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.93.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

