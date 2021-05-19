Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 467 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Todd Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 134,063 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $29,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP traded down $4.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $218.17. The company had a trading volume of 15,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,911. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $223.66 and a 200 day moving average of $210.63. The company has a market cap of $144.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $158.75 and a 1 year high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.05.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

