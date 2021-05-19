Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 456 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Todd Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 144,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $36,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the first quarter worth $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $247.53. 27,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,712,305. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $142.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $250.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.93.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,750 shares of company stock worth $1,426,320. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.86.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.