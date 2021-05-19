Todd Asset Management LLC Has $26.21 Million Stock Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 7.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,142,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,787 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $26,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ING traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,571,723. The stock has a market cap of $51.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $13.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.62.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. ING Groep had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. Research analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ING Groep has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

