Todd Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,135 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Target comprises 1.2% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Target worth $52,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 7,200.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Target stock traded up $9.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.79. 201,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,609,172. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.79 and its 200 day moving average is $186.58. The stock has a market cap of $107.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $114.23 and a 12 month high of $217.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Target from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.00.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

