TigerCash (TCH) Price Hits $0.0227 on Major Exchanges

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 19th. One TigerCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0227 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TigerCash has a total market cap of $1.27 million and $19.92 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TigerCash has traded down 57.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $521.72 or 0.01352583 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TigerCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

TigerCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

